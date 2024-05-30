Bangkok street vendors urged to register for tax system

Street vendors occupy a section of the pavement in Siam Square in Bangkok's Pathum Wan district. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The City Hall is urging street vendors to register for the government's tax payment system to regulate their presence on pavements and public spaces.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that only vendors earning less than 25,000 baht per month will be allowed to operate in these areas, while those making more are encouraged to rent sales slots instead.

To enforce this policy, vendors, including those with incomes below taxable limits, are required to enroll in the tax payment system. This would allow the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to monitor their earnings, according to Mr Chadchart.

The City Hall has the authority to remove vendors from locations where they create litter or disrupt pedestrian traffic, he added.