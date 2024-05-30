Fugitive 'Sia Paeng Nanod' arrested in Indonesia

Murder suspect had spent seven months on the run after fleeing hospital

Security video shows inmate Chaowalit Thongduang walking out of Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital, where he had been taken for dental treatment, on Oct 22 last year. The 37-year-old fugitive has been arrested in Indonesia, authorities said on Thursday. (Photo: CCTV from Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital)

Fugitive inmate Chaowalit Thongduang, alias "Sia Paeng Nanod", who fled a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat last October and later got involved in a shootout with police, has been arrested in Indonesia after seven months on the run.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday confirmed the arrest following a briefing from Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong at Government House.

The arrest came after the Royal Thai Police, justice and foreign affairs ministries sought cooperation from Indonesian authorities, said Mr Srettha. No other details were immediately available.

Chaowalit, 37, was serving time for attempted murder and was facing multiple other criminal charges including murder and firearms possession. On Oct 22 last year he fled from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital after being taken there for dental treatment.

Police tracked him to a hideout in the Banthad mountain range in Trang on Nov 8. A shootout ensued but he escaped again into the mountainous terrain that straddles Phatthalung, Trang and Satun provinces.

Despite a massive manhunt, the inmate managed to evade capture. It was later reported that he was believed to have left Thailand in a speedboat from Satun.

While on the run, Chaowalit released a series of videos in which he claimed he had been unfairly treated.

He claimed he was the only person sentenced for his crimes despite numerous other suspects being involved. He also claimed his appeal for bail in the pending murder case had not been handled fairly.

The Ministry of Justice rejected the claims, noting his lengthy criminal record.

On Dec 25 Chaowalit was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for attempted murder. The conviction stemmed from a shooting at a restaurant in Muang district of Phatthalung, on Sept 9, 2019.

He was charged with colluding with four others to try and murder a court assistant. All five were handed life terms.

Fugitive inmate Chaowalit Thongduang was arrested in Indonesia following his escape seven months ago.