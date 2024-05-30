Kangaroo found dead a day after escape

The red kangaroo is found dead in the Huai Chang Khian stream in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Chiang Mai, on Thursday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

CHIANG MAI - The female red kangaroo that escaped from Chiang Mai Zoo was found dead in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on Thursday afternoon.

Kritsayam Kongsatree, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 16 in Chiang Mai, reported that park rangers and Chiang Mai Zoo staff found the carcass in the Huai Chang Khian stream at 2.30pm.

The two-year-old kangaroo escaped from the zoo in Muang district of Chiang Mai province on Wednesday morning, while keepers were cleaning its cage and preparing a meal for the kangaroos in the Australian zone.

It was initially spotted hopping uphill on a road towards the Doi Suthep mountain on Wednesday. The search was suspended on Wednesday night after rescuers found its footprints and blood stains.

The search resumed and was expanded on Thursday morning.

Chiang Mai Zoo officials will hold a media briefing on the issue on Thursday afternoon.