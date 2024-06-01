HIV tests for would-be monks set to be scrapped

The Sangha Supreme Council has agreed with a proposal by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to prohibit temples from requiring men to pass an HIV test before they are ordained, citing the reason that it is not a chronic infectious disease.

Wasan Paileeklee, a member of the NHRC, said on Friday the commission had verified the complaint regarding a temple in Bangkok's Suan Luang district, defining a rule that requires those wishing to enter the monkhood to undergo a health check and HIV test.

Last year's NHRC resolution suggested to the temple that it scrap the HIV test and sought the cooperation of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to inform all affiliated temples not to compel those who seek ordination to undergo such a test, to avoid discrimination.

Medical reports suggest HIV is not transmitted through daily activities or respiratory systems. With proper treatment, people with the disease can maintain good health and live normally, he said.

Also, the Sangha Supreme Council stipulates that those who want to enter the monkhood must be physically healthy. Only those with serious contagious diseases like tuberculosis can be prohibited.

Mr Wasan said the NOB responded to the NHRC's suggestion in April, saying the medical report was confirmed by the Public Health Ministry that people with HIV are not categorised as having a chronic infectious disease.

In addition, Tongthong Chandransu, advisor to the Sangha Supreme Council, said forcing individuals to undergo an HIV test cannot proceed under the rule of law. In this regard, the NOB has already carried out the request of the NHRC and sent out its order to all temples to follow suit, he added.