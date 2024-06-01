200,000 meth pills seized after border clash

A soldier stands next to one of two modified rucksacks containing speed pills, following a clash with drug smugglers in Fang district, Chiang Mai, in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo supplied/Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Soldiers seized 200,000 methamphetamine pills abandoned by fleeing smugglers after an exchange of gunfire near the Myanmar border in Fang district of this northern province in the early hours of Saturday.

A military patrol from the Chaiyanuparb special task force clashed with a drug smuggling gang in tambon Monpin about 2.30am.

The gang fled the scene after a brief gun battle. The soldiers were unhurt, said Gen Narit Thavornvong, commander of Chiang Mai's drug suppression unit.

About 6am, drug suppression officers were sent to inspect the scene. They found two modified rucksacks, each containing 100,000 speed pills, abandoned by the fleeing smugglers.

Authorities will step up patrols to curb an influx of illicit drugs being smuggled through the border in Chiang Mai, said Gen Narit.