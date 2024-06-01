Man charged with serial rape of stepdaughter

Girl abused from ages 6-12 now in care home after doctor rescued her from ‘hell’

Police arrest a suspect, identified only as Amnuay, 60, in front of an apartment in Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Saturday. He is accused of raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter since she was six years old. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau/IDMP)

A man accused of raping his stepdaughter since she was six years old has been arrested in Bangkok. The crimes only came to light after the victim, now 12, told a hospital doctor as her mother did not believe her.

Officers arrested the man identified only as Amnuay, 60, in front of the Ton-or apartment building on Phetkasem Soi 84 in Bang Khae district on Saturday, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

Mr Amnuay, of Wang Chao district in Tak, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court on May 17 for raping a girl aged below 13 years.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said the victim had been abused for more than six years. The abuse began in 2017 when the girl was six years old and living with her mother and stepfather in Tak.

Police said the suspect sexually abused the girl when her mother went out, and threatened to kill her mother if she exposed the crimes.

The abuse continued after the family moved to Bangkok. The girl finally decided to tell her mother but was distressed that she did not believe her. Worse still, police said, the mother took the side of her husband.

In May last year, she fell ill with haemorrhagic fever and was admitted to a hospital. A kind doctor paid close attention to her case, and she decided to tell the doctor about her repeated sexual abuse.

After learning about her plight, the doctor immediately coordinated with social workers. A thorough health check-up confirmed the abuse. The doctor said that if the girl was sent back to her family, she might be in a “hell-like” situation.

The physician contacted child protection and welfare officials to bring the girl to a child and family welfare home in Bangkok, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

After the girl’s elder brother learned what had happened to his sister, he took her to file a complaint at the Lak Song police station against their stepfather.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet assigned an MPB investigation team to track down the suspect. They eventually found he was staying with the victim’s mother in Bang Khae district and arrested him.

During questioning, Mr Amnuay denied all charges and said the girl had made up the story to frame him.

He claimed the girl was incoherent because she suffered from autism. Her teacher often complained that she did not pay attention to her studies, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said police were not convinced by the suspect’s account, adding that investigators had obtained sufficient evidence to secure court approval for the arrest.

The suspect has been handed over to the Lak Song police station for legal action.