Thai-US operation helps take down global cybercrime gang

Cash and valuables seized during a Thai-US operation to take down an international cybercrime organisation are displayed in Chon Buri on Friday. (Police photo)

Working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Thai authorities aided in dismantling an international cybercrime organisation on Friday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) joined forces with the FBI following a series of attacks on major corporate systems, which involved demanding ransoms and infiltrating state welfare funds in more than 190 countries.

The collaboration stemmed from a request by the United States to combat cybercriminal activities, specifically focusing on Chinese national Wang Yunhe and his associates. They are accused of orchestrating national-level online fraud, damaging protected computer systems, committing electronic communications fraud and engaging in money laundering in the US.

Thailand is one of seven countries where Wang was said to have purchased properties to launder some of the $100 million he earned from selling compromised IP addresses to other cybercriminals.

The raids, led by CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej and Michael Chai, legal attaché at the US Embassy in Bangkok, targeted four locations. They included a house in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri and three condominium units in Sattahip district of the same province.

The operation resulted in the seizure of cash in Thai and foreign currencies totalling 7.5 million baht, 13 luxury Audemars Piguet watches valued at over 30 million baht, 23 pieces of jewellery worth more than 50 million baht, a black BMW X7 M50d, land deeds, bank accounts linked to the suspects and Spicy Code Co, and flash drives believed to contain encryption keys and passwords.

Wang is alleged to have managed the 911 S5 system used for concealing illegal activities and launching cyberattacks. He was arrested in Singapore as part of the multi-nation operation on May 24.

A luxury house in Bang Lamung district was one of four locations raided in Chon Buri province on Friday. (Police photo)