Experts ready to conduct factory boiler assessments

Staff from the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research conduct a boiler life assessment at a factory to ensure its safety. (Photo: Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation)

The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) is making its experts available to provide remaining service life assessments of boilers at factories across the country, a move approved by the Department of Industrial Works.

The service will help businesses schedule maintenance and inspections while lowering production costs, said Chutima Iamchotichawalit, the TISTR governor.

About 5,000 boilers are in use in the country, most of them for power generation in industrial plants. The most common type of boiler accidents involve explosions, she said. Consequently, working safely with boilers is crucial.

Ms Chutima said TISTR experts have modern equipment, more than 30 years of knowledge and 20 years of experience in boiler life assessment services, she said.

The assessments can be used to extend a boiler’s life and create a strategy to maintain operational parameters, she said. This will ensure the boiler runs in accordance with the production schedule.

Assessing the remaining life of boilers will save money on maintenance and increase profits, Ms Chutima added. Boilers that qualify for extensions must be water-tube boilers with a steam production rate of at least 20 tonnes per hour and use heat from a process steam generator, she said.

Ms Chutima also pointed out that failure to follow up on a boiler life assessment can result in non-compliance with an Ministry of Industry announcement regarding safety measures.

“With our experience and expertise in boilers, TISTR can solve problems and provide suggestions based on the assessment, as well as offer services including design, installation and annual inspections,” she said.