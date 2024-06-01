Nigerian overstayer arrested on Koh Phangan

A police officer checks the passport of Benjamin Chiemelie Ene, 35, who was arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa. (Photo supplied/Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested a Nigerian man on the tourist island of Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by nine months.

Police were acting on complaints from local residents that a foreigner claiming to be an influential person from Nigeria was asking for free food and accommodation, said Pol Lt Col Winit Bunchit of the Tourist Police.

When police located the suspect he tried to run away, but they pursued and arrested him.

Officers found that Benjamin Chiemelie Ene, 35, had overstayed his visa by 276 days. He was taken to the Koh Phangan police station for further legal action.

The fine for a visa overstay is 500 baht per day, up to a maximum of 20,000 baht.