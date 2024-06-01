BMA to test motorcycle taxi app

Motorcycle-taxi drivers take part in a campaign in Bangkok for riders and passengers to wear crash helmets. (File photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to join hands with a private company to introduce a motorcycle taxi ride-hailing app.

Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said the BMA wants to improve services offered by motorcycle taxi riders. It has teamed up with Krungthep Thanakom (KT), the investment arm of the BMA, to run a pilot project to test the app.

“The BMA and KT will not pay for the app or develop it. We are coordinators and will work with app developers who are interested in testing their apps in our pilot areas,” he said.

The BMA will select areas for tests and will introduce the developers and apps to groups of motorcycle taxi riders and inform people about it.

When people use an app to call for motorcycle taxi services, only motorcycle taxi riders in the nearest area can respond to the call. The advantage of using the app is that customers do not need to waste time waiting or looking for a ride. The service fee will be calculated based on distance.

The app will also require motorcycle taxi riders and users to register to improve safety. The trial also aims to verify if an app’s conditions are practical, he said.

So far, one app developer has shown an interest in participating in the pilot, said Mr Wisanu. The BMA plans to introduce the app at its BKK Expo 2024 event next month.