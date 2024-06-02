Local halal industry gets a boost

The Ministry of Industry is ready to push the Thai halal industry as a halal hub of the region, says Minister of Industry Pimpatra Wichaikul.

Presiding over the opening ceremony of the Thai Halal Industry Center booth at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024, Ms Pimpatra said the ministry is keen for Thailand to emerge as the centre of halal in the region through the Halal Industry Center and National Halal Industry Committee.

The value of negotiations with businesses which make connections at the May 28 to June 1 event is likely to reach more than 200 million baht. After this, the ministry will encourage the expansion of exports to potential markets around the world, she said.

The market for halal products is large and continues to grow. The global market for halal products is valued at more than US$2.3 trillion and is expected to increase to $2.8 trillion by 2025, covering a wide range of products and services, including food, cosmetics, fashion, and tourism, she said.

The food and beverage group has the highest share with 63% of total market value. The global halal food market is valued at US$1.4 trillion, which is expected to double within five years, expanding in line with increases in the world's Muslim population.

"Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wants to promote halal as an important industry in the country," Ms Pimpatra said.

He had assigned the Ministry of Industry to be the main agency in driving the plan.

The ministry created the Thai Halal Industry Center to create a mechanism to support the ecosystem of the Thai halal industry. Its mission is to raise the level of technology and production innovation, focus on creating added value for products and boosting halal product standards. It would also promote trade in the halal industry domestically and internationally, she said.

Secondly, she said the ministry has created "awareness of the potential of the Thai halal industry" both within the country and abroad, through international exhibitions such as the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) including THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024.

Lastly, Ms Pimpatra said the ministry promoted "trade promotion and expand international trade markets" through negotiations and the creation of cooperation frameworks or MOUs between bilateral and multilateral countries.

She said the ministry wants to expand the market for halal products and services to Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and Indonesia.