Thailand confirms interest in a 6th bridge to Laos

A visitor takes photos of the construction of the fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, between Bung Kan and Bolikhamxay, on Oct 28, 2022. The two countries have plans for another bridge, between Udon Ratchathani and Saravan. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand has confirmed its interest in building another bridge to Laos, the sixth connecting the two countries across the Mekong River.

The possible construction of a new bridge linking Ubon Ratchathani and Saravan province in southern Laos was discussed in recent talks between Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith, the Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

It would be the sixth bridge connecting the two countries, if the idea is turned into action by the two governments.

Mr Maris visited Laos on May 30, shortly after being appointed foreign minister following the resignation of Panpree Bahiddha-nukara in protest against the cabinet reshuffle that stripped him of the deputy prime minister's post.

A plan for another bridge, between Ubon Ratchathani and Saravan, was first mooted at Thai-Lao Joint Commission talks in November 2021. The Palang Pracharath Party led the coalition government then, and the Pheu Thai Party, which now leads the government, was on the opposition benches.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue the agreements already made between the two neighbours, the Vientiane Times added.

Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha, when still acting prime minister, agreed with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in June last year on a strategic partnership covering a wide range of areas, including infrastructure development.