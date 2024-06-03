Wife arrested, husband survived shooting then died mysteriously

Wannipa Hamala, 37, left and her late husband Pichit Kleepchinda, 44. (Photo from his Facebook account)

A woman was arrested in Bangkok on Monday over an alleged killer-for-hire conspiracy targeting her husband, who died in mysterious circumstances in Maha Sarakham in April.

Only days before his death from "natural causes" he had survived an attempt on his life by a gunman in Bangkok, police said.

Wannipa Hamala, 37, was arrested at her house in Ram Intra area and charged with hiring a hitman and conspiracy to murder.

It followed a police investigation into the death of her husband, Pichit Kleepchinda, a 44-year-old businessman, and the circumstances leading up to it.

Pichit died at the family residence in Maha Sarakham in mid-April. On April 8 he had been shot at in Bangkok's Wang Thong Lang district. His death certificate stated he died of natural causes. His sister suspected foul play and went to the police.

Police on Monday also arrested two men, identified only as Sarote and Weerapat, in connection with the April 8 shooting. Both were charged with collusion to murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Mr Sarote allegedly procured the gunman, the gun and the motocycle used in the attack. Mr Weerapat drove the motorcycle the gunman rode on. A fourth suspect, named only as Nattapol, is the alleged gunman. He remains at large.

The three arrests came a day after the Criminal Court approved warrants for their arrest on June 2 for alleged involvement in the attempted murder of Pichit, the woman's husband.

Police said they had evidence to substantiate the charges against all four suspects, including a money transfer from Ms Wannipa to the alleged gunman.

According to police, Ms Wannipa and her husband had argued heatedly on several occasions over his alleged infidelity. Sometimes the arguments ended in violence.

Investigators believed Ms Wannipa looked for a gunman for hire using an online app and contacted the three men in late March via a chat platform.

Their chats allegedly discussed hiring a hitman, the use of a gun, how to identify the target and a possible location for the attack. They also agreed to meet on April 1.

Ms Wannipa transferred a total of 45,000 baht to the alleged gunman from April 1-7 as an advance payment, and 33,000 baht to Mr Sarot on April 6 for procuring a gun and a vehicle, according to police.

She then asked her husband to meet her at a restaurant in Ram Intra area of Bangkok on April 8, so the men could identify their target. Pichit was shot at that night, but escaped unhurt.

Police expanded their investigation after learning the suspects planned to go to Maha Sarakham, where the victim later died.

Meanwhile, Mr Weerapat, who drove the motorbike on April 8, said in a media interview that when he was hired he was unaware he was driving a gunman, until the attack occurred.

He said he was paid 4,000 baht to drive around a man who said he was looking for his girlfriend, and that he tried to drive away as the gunman was about to pull the trigger. The shots missed.