American dies in Pattaya hotel plunge

Police examine the dead American's hotel room man in Pattaya on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: An American man was found dead in the car park at the base of the hotel where he stayed on the seventh floor on Tuesday morning.

Security guard Supornchai Hatkham, 34, told police he spotted the body while patrolling the hotel grounds about 6am and immediately called to report it.

Police said the hotel is on Thappraya 15 Road. The dead man was 43 years old, was wearing only pants and was found lying face down and had bled from the head. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The man stayed in a room on the seventh floor of the hotel. Police found no signs of violence in the room, but there were many syringes and scraps of cannabis.