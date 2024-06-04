Fugitive ‘Paeng Nanod’ back on Thai soil

Indonesian plane returns man wanted for murder after seven months on the run

Police surround Chaowalit Thongduang, aka Sia Paeng Nanod, at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport on Tuesday evening. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Fugitive Chaowalit Thongduang aka Sia Paeng Nanod landed at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport on an Indonesian plane on Tuesday evening, ending seven months on the run from Thai justice.

Police plan to interrogate him before turning him over to the Department of Corrections to begin his sentence for attempted murder. Other charges including murder still await him.

The chartered Indonesian plane landed in the southern province at 5.38pm. The 37-year-old fugitive was handed over to senior police officers including immigration officers, the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8 and the commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat police.

Immigration police charged him with sneaking out of the country. He also faces a charge from Nakhon Si Thammarat police of escaping from custody.

Security was heavy along the 23-kilometre route from the airport to the Nakhon Si Thammarat police station to prevent Chaowalit from escaping again.

Police plan to question Chaowalit for four days before turning him over to the Department of Corrections.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said Chaowalit would be taken to Greater Bangkok for imprisonment at either Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi or Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok. Corrections authorities are taking extra measures to prevent Chaowalit from escaping or taking his own life, the minister said.

He promised to take legal action against any officials who assisted in the previous escape.

Mr Tawee said authorities were still piecing together the story of how Chaowalit escaped to Indonesia. He said Indonesian authorities had given their Thai counterparts complete information about Chaowalit’s stay in the country.

Chaowalit was serving time for attempted murder and was facing multiple other criminal charges, including murder and firearms possession. On Oct 22 last year he fled from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital after being taken there for dental treatment.

After the escape, police tracked him to a hideout in the Banthad mountain range in Trang on Nov 8. Following a shootout, he escaped again into the mountainous terrain that straddles Phatthalung, Trang and Satun provinces.

Despite a massive manhunt, the inmate managed to evade capture. It was later reported that he was believed to have left Thailand in a speedboat from Satun.

While on the run, Chaowalit released a series of videos in which he claimed he had been unfairly treated.

He claimed he was the only person sentenced for his crimes despite numerous other suspects being involved. He also claimed his appeal for bail in the pending murder case had not been handled fairly.

On Dec 25 Chaowalit was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for attempted murder. The conviction stemmed from the shooting of a court assistant at a restaurant in Muang district of Phatthalung on Sept 9, 2019. His four co-defendants also received handed life terms.