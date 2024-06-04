Calls mount for stiffer drunk-driving penalties

Penalties sought for those who sell alcohol to drivers involved in accidents

A police officer conducts a breath test on a driver at a checkpoint on Ngam Wong Wan Soi 51 in Bangkok in November 2023. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Authorities are pushing to increase the penalties for drunk drivers who cause injuries and road accidents.

The Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation (DDD) recently filed a petition to a House committee studying the Alcohol Control Act amendment, demanding more severe punishment for those charged with offences related to driving under the influence, committee chairman Wisarn Techatheerawat said on Tuesday.

The petition demanded that any shops that sell alcohol to minors involved in a drunk-driving accident, which results in a fatality, face both civil and criminal charges and have their licence revoked.

Operators of such establishments are also to compensate victims of drunk driving, Mr Wisarn said.

The foundation urged the committee to work with business operators to set up a fund to provide relief to those affected by people who consume too much alcohol, especially drunk drivers.

Mr Wisarn said the committee would submit the group’s petition to the House by the next session, which is due to open in July.

He said committee members had consulted with Pol Gen Achirawit Suwanpesat, a former deputy police chief, on how to make the law more reliable and prevent bribery by state officers.

The 42-member committee has promised to come up with the best and fairest solutions that provide noticeable improvements for the public, Mr Wisarn said.

It will discuss the amendments to the law and the support required from the private sector with Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Mr Wisarn said the amended law would benefit society as a whole as it is supported by more than one political group or party.