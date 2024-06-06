Temple tour group discovers ancient sandstone

An ancient sandstone is seen here after it was found in a temple compound of Wat Palilaik in Surat Thani's Chaiya district. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: An ancient sandstone has been found in the grounds of a temple in Chaiya district, which experts believe dates from the time of the Srivijaya Kingdom.

The artefact was found by a history tour group which was visiting Wat Palilaik in tambon Lamet of Chaiya district on Tuesday. The tour group informed Chaiya district chief Chaowalit Rodjanarat about the discovery. They said the sandstone might be over 1,000 years old, and has beautiful carvings. Mr Chaowalit then asked Chaiya National Museum chairman Kitti Chinjoreontham and Phra Achan Mahathongchai, abbot of Wat Rattanaram temple, to examine the artefact at the location where it was discovered.

Mr Kitti confirmed the sandstone was certainly an ancient object and could date back to the 13th-14th centuries BE or around the end of the Srivijaya Kingdom.

He said it might be the base of a statue of the Hindu god Narayana previously found in the area.

He said the carvings are similar to those found at ancient Khmer castles. The item is being kept at Wat Rattanaram awaiting examination from Fine Arts Department experts, he added.