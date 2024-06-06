Italy fetes Republic Day with grand bash in Bangkok

Left Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and interior minister, shakes hands with Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand at the Italian National Day reception on Wednesday at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Several ministers, authorities, VIPs, ambassadors, celebrities and other dignitaries attended the Italian Republic Day celebration at the Four Seasons in Bangkok yesterday.

The Ambassador of Italy, Paolo Dionisi, recalled that on June 2, 1946, Italians chose a republic in a referendum, after the difficult and tragic years of World War II.

Italy is now one of the seven largest industrialised countries in the world and one of the nations most committed to international peace and stability on all continents.

This year also marks 156 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and Thailand, a sign of great bilateral friendship.

Furthermore, this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the arrival in Bangkok of Corrado Feroci, Silpa Bhirasri, founder of Silpakorn University and the father of modern art in Thailand.

A celebratory exhibition was inaugurated during the celebrations of Republic Day in the presence of Feroci's granddaughter, Prof Anna Maria Calligaris, who came specially from Italy for the occasion.

Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand, during the national anthem.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai (centre), Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul (right), and Archbishop Peter B Wells (left), Apostolic Nuncio to Thailand, celebrate Italy's national day.