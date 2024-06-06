German falls to death from Pattaya hotel

Police find no signs of struggle or ransacking in hotel room

Forensic officers gather evidence near the body of a German tourist, 57, who fell to his death from a hotel in Pattaya on Wednesday night. (Photo supplied/Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A German man fell to his death from a luxury hotel in Pattaya on Wednesday night. This is the fourth such incident involving a person falling to their death in this beach town this month.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation's radio centre was alerted about the incident at the Hilton Pattaya along Pattaya beach in tambon Nong Phrue about 10pm.

Tourist police, local police and rescue workers arrived at the scene and found a crowd of onlookers. Staff at a nearby shopping mall put up barriers to cordon off the area.

The body of the 57-year-old tourist, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found lying face-up on the ground about 10 metres away from the barriers. A white tent was used to cover the body.

The man had been staying on the 33rd floor of the hotel. Officers inspected his room and found no signs of a struggle or ransacking, discovering only allergy medication.

Witnesses told police that they saw the man falling from the room. His body hit a plant pot in front of the mall entrance, shocking onlookers.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, chief of Pattaya City police, said an investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the incident. Forensic police have been called in to gather evidence.

The German national was the fourth person to fall to their death in Pattaya this month.

Previous incidents include a 23-year-old Thai man who fell from a hotel on June 1, a 38-year-old Russian man who fell from a condominium on June 3, and an American man, 43, who fell from a hotel balcony on June 4.