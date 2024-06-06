Celebs summoned over food supplement claims

Celebrity couple Boromvudh “Mick” Hiranyasthiti and Pornchita “Benz” Na Songkhla are accused of making exaggerated advertising claims for their food supplement products. (Photo: MickBenz Channel)

Police have issued summonses for actor Boromvudh “Mick” Hiranyasthiti and his actress wife Pornchita “Benz” Na Songkhla to acknowledge charges of making exaggerated advertisements for their food supplement products.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) sought an opinion from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the celebrity couple’s advertisements for a supplement that they claimed could help reduce weight by 14 kilogrammes. The FDA reportedly said such claims were tantamount to making an exaggerated advertisement.

The couple have been asked to appear at the CPPD office in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on June 17, said a police source.

They face charges of violating Sections 40 and 41 of the 1979 Food Act, which prohibits deceptive advertising of the quality, usefulness or indicated uses of a food product. The offence carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Earlier, Atchariya Reuangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime Victims Club, filed a complaint with consumer protection police about the weight-loss claim the couple had made. Such false advertisements were in violation of Sections 40 and 41 of the 1979 Food Act, he said.