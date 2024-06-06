Minister sets lofty goal for human trafficking fight

Varawut aims for Tier 1 on annual US list, while stressing need to stamp out scam centres

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, then an assistant to the national police chief, speaks with Thai victims rescued from scam call centres in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in April 2022. (Photo: Royal Thai Police via Reuters)

Thailand aims to achieve Tier 1 status in human trafficking suppression, according to Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, who stressed the need to address the rise of the scam industry and online trafficking operations.

The country is currently on Tier 2 in the Trafficking in Persons Report issued annually by the US State Department. The 2024 report is expected to be released later this month.

Speaking at an event to mark National Anti-Human Trafficking Day on Thursday, Mr Varawaut said human trafficking is a serious transnational crime that violates human rights.

“We need to take proactive steps to fight human trafficking,” he said. “Meanwhile, we have to evolve alongside technology to catch up with cyber scams and cyber trafficking that are increasing.”

Thailand is doing its best to eliminate both online and offline human trafficking, the minister said.

He said the government is carrying out anti-trafficking operations in an integrated manner in partnership with stakeholders from all sectors, following the 3P — prosecution, prevention and protection — model.

Based on the standards used by the United States for compliance with its Trafficking Victims Protection Act, Thailand is currently at Tier 2.

In the 2023 report, the State Department said the Thai government had not fully met the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking but had made significant efforts, such as increasing the number of trafficking investigations, prosecutions and convictions.

“We are aiming at achieving Tier 1,” Mr Varawut said.

To reach that goal, he said, authorities must work with law enforcement to prosecute those involved in human trafficking rings both inside and outside the country, among other measures.

Other goals include enhancing the capability of key officials, developing guidelines to prevent human exploitation and providing protection and assistance to all labourers working in Thailand, he said.

Authorities must also protect the welfare of victims by adhering to a victim-centred principle and providing victim-friendly treatment and trauma-informed care, especially for young people.

Mr Varawut said his ministry is also trying to push for legal amendments, such as to the Child Protection Act 2003, to better match the needs of modern times.

“Cooperation among all agencies is crucial. The road is long and the climb is steep, but if we work together, nothing is beyond our grasp to achieve,” said Mr Varawut.