Red Bull tycoon files 2nd defamation suit

Red Bull energy drink tycoon Chalerm Yoovidhya has filed another defamation lawsuit against a news outlet and four individuals, seeking 50 million baht in damages over allegations of bribery.

Mr Chalerm took issue with claims made by Pol Col Wirut Sirisawatibutr, a former police officer turned columnist of Sueb Jark Khao, which said the energy drink tycoon had paid a 300-million-baht bribe to save his son Vorayuth, also known as "Boss", from prosecution after he fatally hit a police officer on Sukhumvit Road near Thong Lor back in 2012.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Mr Chalerm's lawyer, Ampol Kaewpan, with the Criminal Court on Thursday listed Sueb Jark Khao, Pol Col Wirut, and three of the company's board members as the defendants.

The suit claimed that Sueb Jark Khao published content featuring comments by Pol Col Wirut that contained false information relating to Mr Vorayuth's case on the company's TikTok account on April 7.

The content claimed the family had paid up up to 300 million baht in bribes to protect Mr Vorayuth from being prosecuted in the notorious hit-and-run case. It also contained pictures and videos featuring Mr Vorayuth, he said, before adding the claims made in the clips were baseless.

The lawyer said the content that sullied the family's reputation was broadcast across several platforms, including Sueb Jark Khao's website and TikTok account, where it has garnered over 6.4 million likes.

Also, as the company's social media platforms can be viewed by anyone anywhere in the world, the claims have also affected the reputation and image of the plaintiff and his businesses, which are not only based in the country but also around the world, said Mr Ampol.

In addition to seeking 50 million baht in damages, the plaintiff demands an official public apology to be published and made available on Sueb Jark Khao's website and social media channels for seven days.

The apology must also be published in four Thai newspapers -- Thai Rath, Daily News, Matichon, and Manager -- for the same amount of time.

On May 28, Mr Chalerm filed his first defamation lawsuit for 50 million baht against TV host Ubonrat Thaonoi and senator and former Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahathavorn over the same issue.

Mr Vorayuth has been on the run since he hit a police officer on Sukhumvit Road with his Ferrari on Sept 3, 2012. Several charges against him have since been dropped. The last charge of reckless driving causing death expires in 2027.