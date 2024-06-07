Malaysia to support twin-city concept in South

The government will partner with Malaysia to promote the twin-city concept in the deep South, aiming to stimulate the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai recently chaired a meeting to study the progress made in developing the five southernmost provinces, including twin cities, in partnership with Malaysia.

He said the initiative aims to turn the conflict zones in these provinces into trade arenas in a bid to push for peace.

According to Mr Phumtham, Thailand and Malaysia will work together to achieve five goals as part of the initiative.

The first goal is to form a trade partnership between the two countries, focusing on boosting sales of agricultural produce and lifting bilateral trade measures.

The move is expected to increase the yield of cash crops and cattle farm produce in the southern region.

The second goal is to open more halal market channels in Malaysia for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs.

The plan includes a Thai food carnival that will be held monthly.

The third goal is to establish a comprehensive Thailand-Malaysia trade centre to facilitate trade activities between the two countries.

The fourth goal is to resume trade activities near the border with Malaysia in the province of Satun after they were stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fifth goal is to form a collaborative task force between Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and Thailand's Commerce Ministry to drive the initiative.

Under this twin-city initiative, five southern Thai provinces of Satun, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat will be paired with five Malaysian states, namely Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Terengganu and Kelantan, respectively, said Mr Phumtham. The minister also provided an update on the construction project for the second border bridge crossing the Sungai Kolok River, which will link Narathiwat and Kelantan.

He said Thailand's budget for the project is 160 million baht, and the bridge will be designed to resemble a kolae (a traditional Malay fishing boat).

The project's ongoing environmental impact assessment (EIA) is expected to be completed in September, while the project itself is expected to be approved next month, said Mr Phumtham.