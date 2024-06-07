Malaysia tightens vehicle checks amid petrol smuggling rise

A speed boat of the Thai Customs Department cruises along the Kolok River between Narathawat and Malaysia's Kelantan state on May 29 to prevent smuggling along the border. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Malaysia has stepped up measures to monitor vehicles in all states bordering Thailand in response to a rise in gasoline smuggling and a change in smugglers' tactics.

The Malaysian government has instructed all petrol stations in Kelantan, Perak, Kedah and Perlis to report any sedans and modified vehicles making repeated purchases of RON95, a version of petrol in Malaysia, to the authorities, Bernama and the New Straits Times reported on Thursday, citing Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali.

"We hope they will cooperate and help the ministry in tracking down motorists who use modified four-wheel vehicles and sedans to smuggle diesel and RON95," the New Straits Times quoted him as saying.

The order was enforced after Malaysian authorities noticed an increase in fuel smuggling, especially petrol, since the beginning of this year in main checkpoints in the four border states.

Armizan said smugglers have shifted their operations from diesel to gasoline and are now using sedans with modified tanks to carry more petrol.

The minister added that officials from the Road Transport Department will also inspect all cars to detect any modifications, according to the Malaysian news agency.

The price of RON95 in Malaysia is 2.05 ringgit (15.87 baht) per litre, compared to benzene 95 in Thailand, which is priced at 45 baht a litre.

The Malaysian minister announced the instruction during an inspection of the situation at the Malaysian border opposite Tak Bai district in Narathiwat on Thursday.