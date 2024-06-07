Chadchart suspends gym equipment programme

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt addresses a press conference on May 28 to announce what he has achieved during his two years in the role. On Friday, the governor suspended the 40-million-baht procurement programme for gym equipment to be installed at three sports centres. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday suspended the 40-million-baht procurement programme for gym equipment to be installed at three sports centres under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

According to Mr Chadchart, 15.69 million baht worth of equipment was procured for the On Nut Sports Centre; 12.11 million baht worth of equipment was procured for the 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district; and 11.01 million baht worth of equipment was procured for the Mitr Maitree Sports Centre in Din Daeng district.

The suspension followed a complaint by the Strong Thailand Anti-Corruption Club, which on Wednesday said it had found irregularities at seven other BMA sports centres, with at least 103.2 million baht in damages.

Mr Chadchart on Friday ordered the BMA’s Anti-Corruption Committee to probe the seven centres in question.

The BMA will send the results to the National Anti-Corruption Commission if any illegal procedures are found, he said. It will also work with the State Audit Office and the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission on the investigation, he said.

According to Somboon Homnan, deputy BMA permanent secretary, the sports equipment has already been installed at four BMA centres.

The equipment delivery to the other three centres was suspended due to the probe.

On Tuesday, the Strong Thailand Anti-Corruption Club said on Facebook that two BMA sports centres had purchased overly expensive equipment, including an electric treadmill for 759,000 baht and a spinning bike for 484,000 baht.

The next day, it said it had found more irregularities at seven more BMA sports centres, with damages totalling 103.2 million baht.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon took to Facebook to say that the public's participation in any procurement probe was welcome.

Mr Sanon said that making the administrative budget spending “visible” to the public helped with the administrative progression, as the public can now protect the taxes they had paid to the state.

However, the irregularities in the local administration’s procurement process sullied BMA officials’ good intentions towards the city, adding that those irregularities were "elephants in the room", Mr Sanon said.