Asian Pride Alliance to boost LGBTQIA2S+ rights

Representatives of gender equality networks pose for a group photo at an event in Phuket on Friday as the Asian Pride Alliance (APA) initiative has been formed in this island province to promote gender equality and LGBTQIA2S+ rights in the region. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Asian Pride Alliance (APA) initiative has been formed in Phuket to promote gender equality and LGBTQIA2S+ rights in the region.

"Asian Pride Alliance will serve as a safe place for the LGBTQIA2S+ community across the region, fostering equality and gaining respect for everyone's rights in all dimensions," said Michelle Meow, producer and APA advisory council, who identifies as male.

The initiative and its supporting events mark a significant pioneering effort to be the first of its kind at a regional level in Asia, said Mr Meow, who is also a founding member of InterPride.

He said Phuket's hosting and support of the event has created collaboration within the LGBTQIA2S+ community both regionally and globally.

Mr Meow said the celebration of the LGBTQIA2S+ community has deep roots in the fight against discrimination and human rights violations.

The establishment of the alliance is a crucial mechanism for strengthening regional allies, creating a positive impact on the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and taking pride in being part of such an effort to promote equality and justice, he said.

Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, an APA co-founder, indicated the effort to bridge borders, fostering support and cooperation within the Pride Community in Thailand and across Asia.

"This marks a historic moment for the pride community," Ms Plaifah said.

The initiative to form the alliance will significantly impact visibility and advocacy for the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Asia and other regions.

The alliance will be able to drive forward in creating cooperation and strengthening the unity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, she said.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, director of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Tceb), said the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the alliance is the result of the cooperation, with participants from many countries, including the US, Turkey and Japan.

The signing of the MoU aims to promote the development of a network fighting for rights and freedom of expression, which is the first collaborative network established in Phuket.

There has been cooperation from the pride groups in Phuket and more than ten southern provinces.

"Thailand's cultural values, including openness and respect, have enabled the LGBTQIA2S+ community to grow and coexist. As a government agency, we fully support the pride community in driving towards an equal society," said Mr Chiruit. "We believe establishing the alliance will carry on Thailand's will to foster regional cooperation and pave the way for hosting future world pride events."