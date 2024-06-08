Tour boat crash set to be probed

Officials from the Marine Department help passengers get off a ferry at Tha Tien pier on Friday after a tour boat crashed near the pier on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Transport Ministry has ordered a probe into a boat crash late Thursday afternoon near Tha Tien pier in which four Chinese tourists were injured to find those responsible.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the Marine Department reported that the incident took place at around 4pm on the Chao Phraya River in Phra Nakhon district when a long-tailed tour boat collided with a Royal Thai Navy (RTN) ferry.

The crash caused the four Chinese passengers of the tour boat -- one male and three females -- to fall into the river.

The passengers were rescued but slightly injured.

They were sent to Hua Chiew Hospital in Pomprap Sattruphai district for treatment.

The tour boat sank after the crash, while the RTN ferry was slightly damaged. Two naval officers were on the ferry at the time of the incident.

The owner of the tour boat agreed to compensate for the damage in full.

Ms Manaporn said the Marine Department had been ordered to reach out to the tour boat owner to provide assistance and take care of the four passengers.

The agency has also been assigned to investigate the incident to find its cause.

If the collision is found to have occurred due to the tour boat owner's wrongdoing or carelessness, their operating licence will be suspended, said Ms Manaporn.

In addition, several agencies have been ordered to develop measures to ensure security and convenience for boat passengers, she said.

According to Ms Manaporn, the Marine Department has found that the tour boat's licence was to expire on Feb 8 next year.

Meanwhile, the helmsman of the boat, Techasit Jakkarinsukjaroen, has a certificate for a second-class helmsman of power-driven river vessels. That certificate is due to expire on March 19, 2028.