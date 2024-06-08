Woman dies in Pattaya condo fall

Police, forensic officials and rescue workers inspect the body of a woman found at the base of a condominium in Pattaya, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday. (Captured from TV Channel 7)

A woman of unknown nationality fell to her death from her room on the 25th floor of a condominium in Pattaya in the early hours of Saturday.

This is the fifth such incident involving people falling to their deaths in this beach town of Chon Buri province.

Police said the woman, aged around 30 to 40 years old, was wearing a brown T-shirt and shorts and was found dead in a pool of blood on the ground at the base of the 27-storey building near Pattaya beach. The incident was reported to police at 3.36am by a security guard at the building.

The security guard said he saw a woman lying on the ground and later discovered that she was dead upon closer inspection.

Officers were inspecting the room to identify the woman and were checking security camera footage to find out the cause of the incident. Police suspected that she fell from her room.

There have been four previous incidents involving people falling to their deaths in Pattaya this month.

They include a 23-year-old Thai man who fell from a hotel on June 1, a 38-year-old Russian man who fell from a condominium on June 3, an American man, 43, who fell from a hotel balcony on June 4, and a German man, 57, who fell from a hotel on June 5.