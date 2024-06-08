Police officer surrenders for fatal shooting at hospital

Motive for slaying of Myanmar national awaiting surgery in Khon Kaen still not clear

A gunman enters a ward at Khon Kaen Hospital on Thursday night to fatally shoot a 29-year-old Myanmar man awaiting surgery. The suspect, who turned out to be a local police officer, surrendered to police on Saturday. (Khon Kaen Hospital CCTV)

KHON KAEN: A local police officer surrendered to authorities on Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a patient at a public hospital in Muang district.

Pol Sgt Veeraphong Buayen, 35, attached to the Phra Yuen station in Khon Kaen, turned himself in to Pol Col Pornsak Ngandee, investigation chief at the Khon Kaen provincial police office, at 9.30am.

The officer earlier contacted police investigators and reportedly admitted to having gunned down Kyaw Swar Aong, 29, a Myanmar national, at Khon Kaen Hospital on Thursday night. The victim was on a ward in the hospital’s male surgery building awaiting an operation before the shooting.

The shooting was reported to local police at about 1am on Friday.

Police and forensic officials found Kyaw Swar Aong with a gunshot wound to the occipital bone in his skull inside a ward on the fifth floor. Hospital staff took him to the emergency ward for treatment but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

A preliminary investigation showed that Pol Sgt Veeraphong had worked at the Waeruwan police station before moving three years ago to the station in Phra Yuen district, his birthplace. The victim worked at a fishing net factory that was in the area served by the Waeruwan station.

A source familiar with the investigation said Pol Sgt Veeraphong was suffering from depression and coronary artery disease. He was also known to have used drugs, said the source.

The officer’s immediate superior transferred him from investigations to a duty officer’s position in the station to reduce his stress. However, the motive for the shooting was not yet known.