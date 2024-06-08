New member named to anti-graft body

Phattarasak Wannasaeng (File photo)

His Majesty the King has appointed Phattarasak Wannasaeng as a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to succeed Natthachak Pattamasigh, who left office on mandatory retirement.

In an announcement dated June 4 and published in the Royal Gazette on June 8, the appointment of Mr Phattarasak has taken immediate effect.

Mr Phattarasak’s nomination as an NACC member was endorsed by the caretaker Senate.

The Office of the NACC is currently inviting qualified candidates to apply for the post of secretary-general. Applications are open until July 8.