Two big bike riders killed by 18-wheeler

Two big-bike riders, a man and a woman, were killed in a road accident involving an 18-wheeled truck in Petchaburi’s Khao Yoi district on Sunday morning. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PETCHABURI - Two big bike riders died after their motorcycles collided and were then run over by an 18-wheeler in Khao Yoi district on Sunday morning.

A Khao Yoi police investigator said a woman identified as Supatchatra Jit-ngarm, 22, and a man identified as Rachata Boon-sra, 27, were riding their motorbikes in a huge group of more than 100 motorcyclists when the accident occurred in front of a PTT petrol station on outbound Phetkasem Road in tambon Huay Rong at about 8am.

Witnesses said the two-wheelers spread across three traffic lanes and were riding at high speed, with some overtaking others from both the left and right sides. At one point, Supatchara's and Rachata's motorcycles grazed one another and both fell off their bikes. They were struck by an 18-wheeler lorry behind them and died at the scene. The truck's driver fled the scene of the accident. An unidentified motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was sent to Khao Yoi Hospital.

Police said the big bike group was heading to Kaeng Krachan district in this lower central province.