8 suspected loan sharks arrested at Bangkok house

Eight loan shark suspects are arrested at a house in Bang Khen district on Sunday. (Police photo)

Police arrested eight people suspected of being loan sharks living under the same roof in Bangkok's Bang Khen district on Sunday.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said a search warrant led to a raid on a house on Phahon Yothin 59 Road after following a complaint from a vendor that she had faced physical assault threats after failing to pay 2% daily interest to the group.

The eight suspects in the house were charged with illegally running a lending business and overcharging loan interest. The head of the gang was identified only as a Mr Montri, aged 43.

In the raid, police also found guns, bullets, the lists and ID cards of debtors, cars and motorcycles allegedly used by debt collectors, loan business cards and bank accounts recording transactions worth over 20 million baht.

Suspect Montri admitted that his gang ran an illegal lending business but said all the arrested suspects worked for a Thai loan shark still at large.