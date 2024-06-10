Woman strangled after learning dating app lover has wife

Police take Anuwat Pimmat, third from left, for a re-enactment of the crime in Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi on Monday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A young man has been arrested after his 21-year-old dating app lover was found strangled to death shortly after learning he already had a wife.

Police took Anuwat Pimmat, 22, into custody at an eatery in tambon Thongchai of Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan about 10pm on Sunday.

He was wanted under an arrest warrant approved by the Phetchaburi Criminal Court, and charged with murder and concealing a body.

His arrest followed the discovery a young woman's body among the weeds alongside the Phetkasem Highway in tambon Nong Prong of Khao Yoi district in Phetchaburi on Friday. The victim was identified as Benjarat Choeijan, aged 22, from Phuket province. She was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, and without any identifying documents.

During a re-enactment on Monday, the suspect told police he had met Benjarat through a dating app and had developed a serious relationship with her since the Songkran festival in April.

He took a flight from Bangkok to Phuket to meet her and she had picked him up from his hotel in a car. They had then gone to Prachuap Khiri Khan to collect a pickup truck they planned to return to her former boyfriend in Bangkok.

As they were passing through Sam Roi Yot district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on June 3, Mr Anuwat answered a phone call from his wife. When Benjarat found out he was not single, she had shouted at him and slapped his face, Mr Anuwat said. He became furious and strangled her.

According to police, Mr Anuwat said he then drove around looking for a place to dump the body, which he eventually did on the side of the highway in Khao Yoi district of Phetchaburi. It was discovered four days later, on Friday.