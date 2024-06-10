Stormy sea hinders search for missing swimmer

A tourist looks out to sea at Nai Harn beach in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Rough seas were hindering the search for an American tourist swept away while swimming with his family at Nai Harn beach on Sunday.

The missing man, whose name was withheld, was swimming with his Thai wife and 3-year-old son at Nai Harn beach on Sunday afternoon when they were swept out to sea by a strong current. Life guards pulled his wife and son to safety, but he disappeared from view.

The search entered its second day on Monday morning with boats and drones deployed off Nai Harn beach and at nearby beaches and islands.

Raiwai mayor Aroon Solos said on Monday the stormy conditions were hampering divers from the Kusoldham Phuket Foundation and other rescuers' efforts to find the man.

Rain is falling over about one-third of the province, with waves up to two metres high expected throughout the week, according to the Meteorological Department.