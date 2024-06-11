Govt looks to address high levels of domestic abuse

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa is looking to curb domestic violence, which accounted for almost 70% of all reported cases of violence in the last two months.

Mr Varawut said on Monday after a meeting between high-level ministry officials that the Human Security Emergency Management Center has been accelerating efforts to protect the well-being of citizens experiencing domestic issues and assign a 24/7 rapid deployment task force to serve people nationwide.

He also revealed several important findings by the Human Security Emergency Management Centre in its report for April and May.

According to him, the survey targeted 6,655 individuals receiving state assistance.

Insufficient income, poor domestic relationships and violence were the top problems these people regularly faced, he said.

The findings showed that there was a total of 410 victims of violence in April and May, 281 of them involved domestic violence.

Of the victims, 302 were female, 108 were male, and 223 were children, said Mr Varawut.

The violence against children and the elderly occurred only within the family, and most were physically assaulted.

Mr Varawut said this showed that the situation regarding relationships in families is becoming more fragile and that the ministry needed to work more proactively to reduce domestic violence.