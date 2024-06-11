BMA widens exercise gear probe

Local residents use fitness equipment at Wachirabenjathat Park, or Suan Rod Fai, in Chatuchak district on June 6. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to expand its probe into the procurement of exercise equipment for public parks in the capital after investigators detected evidence of corruption in their preliminary investigation.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA deputy permanent secretary Nathapong Disayabutra announced the plan after Monday's ninth meeting of the BMA's board.

Mr Nathapong said investigators have found several leads that suggest potential corruption in the city's procurement of exercise equipment.

He said some of these projects were not carried out in accordance with existing rules regulating the submission of bids to government agencies.

The BMA will collect all pieces of related evidence and submit them to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further scrutiny, he said, adding that the BMA is considering forming a panel to investigate the matter.

Mr Nathapong also said BMA is considering forming a panel to verify the prices of equipment that will be procured in the next fiscal year.

In an effort to reduce the possibility of graft in future procurement projects, Mr Chadchart said he had ordered the deputy governor to verify the prices listed in tenders submitted by bidders.

He also ordered BMA officials to determine the standard prices of exercise equipment to guide future procurement projects.

Separately, former Democrat Party MP Watchara Petchtong submitted a petition to NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, calling for an investigation into the BMA's exercise equipment procurement, which cost the city 77.73 million baht.

He accused Mr Chadchart of colluding with several other officials, including the Move Forward Party (MFP) members, in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council to engage in corruption in the projects.

Mr Watchara said Mr Chadchart should resign as governor. He called on Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to oversee BMA's procurements.