Thousands of pets die in fire at Chatuchak market

Firefighters hose down a pet shop at the still-smouldering Sri Somrat animal market in Chatuchak district on Tuesday morning. (Photos: Chatuchak district office)

Fire tore through a pet market in Chatuchak district early Tuesday morning with thousands of animals believed to have been killed, including many costly exotic species.

The Chatuchak district office reported that the fire started about 4.10am at Sri Somrat market, where there were 118 pet shops in an area of 1,400 square metres. The market is behind JJ Mall shopping centre on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road.

Firefighters from many local stations rushed to the scene and took about half an hour to put out the blaze.

Vendors said they lost a large number of animals, including ornamental fish, cats, dogs, birds and monkeys, and exotic species priced at five to six digits of baht each.

One vendor said the fire started in a dog shop where the owners normally left electric fans turned on all night to ensure the animals' comfort. The vendor believed thousands of animals had died in the fire, which spread through the market area.

Officials from the Chatuchak district office were assessing the damage to the market and to individual vendors so assistance could be provided.