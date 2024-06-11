Missing American found dead on Phuket beach

Rescuers find the body of the missing American swimmer on the rocky section of Nai Harn beach in Phuket on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Tambon Rawai Municipality)

PHUKET: The body of a US tourist was found washed ashore on Tuesday at Nai Harn beach, where he had been swept out to sea while swimming with his wife and child on Sunday.

Tambon Rawai Municipality said searchers found the body of James Du Bois, 48, in the rocky area of Nai Harn beach in Muang district.

Du Bois went swimming there with his wife and son on Sunday. They were swept away from the beach by the strong current. His family was saved by life guards as Du Bois disappeared from view.

Divers, searchers in boats and drones were all involved in the search for Du Bois, which was hampered by the stormy weather and high waves.