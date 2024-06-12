Man charged with paying children to drink at ordination

Jetsada Phongphatthanaporn, 26, behind the partition wall, surrenders to police at Nong Bunmak police station in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. He was charged over paying two 13-year-olds to drink alcohol at an ordination ceremony on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man who admitted paying a 13-year-old girl to guzzle alcohol at an ordination ceremony, leading to her collapsing into a coma, has surrendered to police to face charges.

Pol Col Thanaphat Phet-arun, chief of Nong Bunmak police station, said on Wednesday that Jetsada Phongphatthanaporn, 26, of Pak Thongchai district of Nakhon Ratchasima, turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon.

He admitted being the person seen in a video paying money to two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, at the ordination ceremony on Sunday.

Jetsada claimed that the girl and the boy had first offered to drink liquor in exchange for money. He said he had no intention of asking them to drink an entire bottle.

Police have charged him under child protection legislation provisions outlawing forcing, persuading or enticing children into behaving inappropriately, hiring children to work or act in a way that may be harmful to the body and selling or giving alcohol or cigarettes to children.

The offences carry a jail term of up to 3 months and/or fine up to 30,000 baht under the Child Protection Act. He was released after reporting to police.

Pol Col Thanaphat said more witnesses would be questioned. As most were children, child protection officials would also be present.

On Sunday, the girl collapsed unconscious after downing the half-bottle of liquor. She was rushed to Nong Bunmak Hospital then transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

A video taken by a local resident showed men forming a circle and cheering on the girl and the boy as they raised their bottles and gulped down the liquor.

The girl’s grandmother Oui Krapheenok, 72, said on Wednesday that her granddaughter was now out of danger and had regained consciousness. She could sit up in a wheelchair and interact with people, but her voice was still hoarse.

Picharn Trapakwaen, chief of Nong Bunmak district, on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss measures to help the girl’s family, after he visited the family at Mitsamphan village on Tuesday. The family is poor with 13 members, six aged between one year and 16. Two adults had underlying illnesses and were unable to help themselves, he said.

The family relied on money sent by the parents of those children each month, and state allowances for the elderly.

Aside from assistance for the girl's family, local authorities would launch a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking alcohol. Sales of cigarettes to children and alcohol consumption at schools and temples, particularly during ordination or funeral ceremonies, were illegal and the ban must be enforced, the district chief said.