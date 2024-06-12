Price controls kept on 51 items

Commerce minister says measures will help ease cost of living

People choose consumer goods at a supermarket. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government has retained price controls on 51 products and services for another year in a bid to ease the cost of living.

The decision to maintain the list for 51 items under 11 categories as per the Price of Goods and Services Act of 1999 was made at a meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday.

He said the list covers essential items such as food and other consumer products, as well as farming supplies and equipment including fertilisers, pesticides, animal feed, tractors and rice harvesters. Construction materials, paper, petroleum and medicines are also on the list.

The Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services cancelled a measure to control sugar prices, as proposed by the Cane and Sugar Board, as conditions have returned to normal. However, it is still a controlled product in order to combat hoarding and curb illicit sugar exports.

The price control list will be proposed at the next cabinet meeting for approval.

In addition, the committee has introduced new measures requiring vendors to display prices, both offline and online, for 290 items, including 240 and 50 services.

Traders are now required to display daily buying prices of 33 agricultural products to prevent exploitation of consumers and farmers, Mr Phumtham said.