Asean Heritage Park status sought for Bangpu

Site known for unique biodiversity despite being located in a largely industrial area of Samut Prakan

Students walk on a bridge to survey mangrove forests at the Bangpu Nature Education Center in Samut Prakan. (Photo: Bangpu Nature Education Center)

The government has approved the nomination of the Bangpu Nature Education Center in Samut Prakan as an Asean Heritage Park, according to a Ministry of Defence report.

The Biodiversity Reservation and Applicant Committee instructed the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning to draft the nomination plan in line with the requirements of Asean.

The plan will be reviewed by experts from the Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) before being submitted to the Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment, said the report.

Asean Heritage Parks are protected areas that are recognised for their unique biodiversity, ecosystems, wilderness and outstanding value as scenic, cultural, educational, research, recreational and tourism attractions.

The Bangpu Nature Education Center will be the 11th Thai site nominated as an Asean heritage Park, said deputy government spokeswoman Rudklao Suwankiri.

This 411-rai site, located on the property of the army’s Quartermaster Department in Samut Prakan, was established to commemorate the 72nd birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother in 2004.

The site was chosen for its ecological completeness and unique biodiversity despite being located in a largely industrial area, said Ms Rudklao.

Thailand already has seven Asean Heritage Parks: Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Marine Park, Ao Phangnga National Park, Kaeng Krachan National Park, Hat Chao Mai National Park and Mu Ko Libong islands, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park and Khao Sok National Park.

The government is also nominating Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park, Nam Naow National Park-Phu Keaw Wildlife Reservation Area, and Phu Kradung National Park.