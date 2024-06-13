Police arrest crypto fraud couple

A couple has been arrested for opening proxy bank accounts to receive money from a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment gang.

The suspects were identified only as Samruay and his wife, Amornsiri, both 29.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said police recently arrested them in Nakhon Ratchasima and charged them with colluding to commit fraud, importing false information into the computer system, and money laundering.

The bureau said the couple admitted being paid 5,000 baht each to open bank accounts to receive money obtained by the gang through fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.

They travelled to Cambodia to have their faces scanned as large money transfers require facial recognition to access the accounts.

Their arrest was part of a wider bureau crackdown labelled the Black Hat Operation, which has confiscated assets worth more than 125 million baht in cryptocurrency fraud cases.