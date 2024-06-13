Groups vow long rally over cannabis relisting

Cannabis advocates have vowed to organise a protracted rally against the Public Health Ministry’s plan to relist the plant as a narcotic next month.

The plan was announced by Prasitchai Nunual, the secretary-general of Writing Thai Cannabis’ Future Network, after the group’s representatives walked out of a meeting on the issue with Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Wednesday.

Prior to the meeting, the group urged the minister to push for a law to control the use of cannabis and for a committee to launch a study to determine if a separate cannabis act is needed to regulate the plant’s use.

Without a separate cannabis act, the plant’s use would be controlled by the Criminal Code, which prescribes tough penalties for cannabis-related offences.

Mr Prasitchai insisted the ministry must drop its plan to reclassify the plant as a narcotic, except in instances where it could be proven the legalisation of the plant is working against the interest of the people.

An hour into the meeting, Mr Prasitchai and other members of the group staged a walkout.

He accused Mr Somsak of being too insistent on the matter and refusing to compromise, according to a source close to the matter.

Before he left the meeting, Mr Prasitchai warned at least 10,000 patients who rely on cannabis-based traditional medicine would seek justice from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Their access to the essential medicine would be cut if cannabis is recriminalised, he said, adding people won’t be allowed to grow the plant in their backyards for personal use if Mr Somsak has his way.

Once cannabis is relisted, the plant can only be grown and harvested on a large scale for medicinal and research purposes.

Such a venture is budget-intensive, so critics say the plan effectively places the industry in the hands of big businesses.

Mr Prasitchai alleged a certain financier with close connections to a political party was eyeing such a venture.

He slammed scaremongers who came up with fictitious claims and stories about people losing their sanity from using cannabis.

The network has vowed to lay low for a while before converging on July 8 for a protracted rally near Government House to press for cannabis rules that fairly benefit the people.

Meanwhile, Mr Somsak said at least two ministerial regulations would need to be issued to specify which parts of the cannabis plant are considered narcotics and outline legal ways to cultivate cannabis for medical and research use, which require a licence.

He ruled out the consumption of cannabis for recreational use.

“That’s where the problem lies. People smoke weed in public areas, and the smell bothers those around them,” the minister said.

The permanent secretary of public health, Opas Karnkawinpong, confirmed the minister’s plan to ban the private cultivation of the plant for personal use.