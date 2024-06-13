Commander shunted over unfair salary deductions

Conscript got to keep just 40% of earnings while being charged for items such as septic tank cleaning

Conscripts show their ATM cards and cash withdrawal slips as the army tries to promote its activities. But newly recruited soldiers in some units might not be aware that they have expenses to pay — from uniforms to a septic tank pumping fee. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

The Royal Thai Army has transferred the commander of a training unit in Nakhon Ratchasima to its northeastern headquarters pending an investigation into deductions from conscripts’ salaries for utilities and miscellaneous items — including a septic tank pumping fee.

The matter came to light after a Facebook page named E-Sor Khayee Khao 3 (E-Sor crushing news) shared details of the expenses charged to a new conscript with the 2nd Army Support Command in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The post showed the conscript’s financial summary for the past 42-day cycle which revealed earnings of 10,990 baht and expenses of 6,280 baht, or 57% of earnings.

Among his expenses were costs for camping gear and his uniform, cleaning equipment, meals during a long-distance hike, alcohol and an ATK test kit, and a septic tank pumping fee. The latter cost 500 baht.

Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for political affairs at the Ministry of Defence, confirmed on Thursday that the financial statement was genuine and the salary deductions, including the septic tank fee, were true.

The 22nd Transportation and Service Battalion unit where the conscript was sent to train has around 100 recruits. According to Mr Jirayu, the unit was found to have charged the expenses detailed in the statement.

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, the 2nd Army Area Commander, said the army had more than 200 training units for new recruits but none collected a septic tank pumping fee.

The relevant officers have been summoned for questioning, he said, adding that if violations were found within any units, wrongdoers would face disciplinary action.

Lt Gen Adul said he initially ordered the transfer of Col Achawin Akapin, commander of the 22nd Transportation and Service Battalion, pending an investigation.

He also maintained that some of the information in the documents posted online was accurate and some of it was not. He declined to elaborate.

“This is something that should not have happened. It is unacceptable,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said the ministry had previously issued orders prohibiting any deductions from soldiers’ salaries for non-official expenses.

He stressed that one of the ministry’s policies is to ensure enlisted officers will have monthly earnings of about 10,000 baht. This aligns with the government’s plan to raise the minimum salary for recruits to this level.

“I insist those responsible for this issue will be held accountable and punished,” said Mr Sutin.

“The military inspector-general has been ordered to inspect units nationwide. So far, there have been no reports of similar issues. Strict measures will be taken.

“But some units may still have misunderstandings,” he added.