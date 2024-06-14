Pet market raids coming after blaze

A fire at a pet market in Chatuchak district in Bangkok kills more than 5,000 animals on Tuesday. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will raid unauthorised pet markets throughout the city to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring following Tuesday's blaze in Chatuchak. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will raid unauthorised pet markets throughout the city to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring following Tuesday's blaze at a pet market in Chatuchak district, which killed more than 5,000 animals.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and BMA representatives held a joint press conference with an animal protection organisation network on Wednesday in response to the blaze at Sri Somrat Market.

According to Mr Chadchart, the market, located on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) behind the JJ Mall shopping centre, caught fire at 4.08am and was extinguished at 4.37am.

At least 5,300 animals, including many exotic species, which were kept in 118 pet shops in an area covering 1,400 square metres, were reported to have died.

Sri Somrat Market has been running a petconomy business for at least two decades. The market's operating licence was renewed four years ago, Mr Chadchart said.

In response to the tragedy, Mr Chadchart said the BMA would investigate other pet markets, such as Chatuchak 2 Market in Min Buri district and Sanam Luang 2 Market in Thawi Wattana district, to probe their business ventures and animal welfare practices.

Mr Chadchart said the investigation is to be conducted under a clear "checklist" that helped standardise pet sales and lessen conflicts with business vendors.

The governor announced that, from now on, every pet shop is required to have two permits, one from the BMA and the other from the Department of Livestock Development (DoDL).

The permits include an authorisation to sell animals and carcasses under the Animal Epidemics Act, BE 2558 (2015) and the Cruelty Prevention and Welfare of Animals Act, BE 2557 (2014), and a licence to operate a health-hazardous business under the Public Health Act, BE 2535 (1992).

According to Mr Chadchart, the BMA began to grant pet shops operating licences for health-hazardous businesses very recently, as there had been some legal ambiguities in the law.

After clarifying the issue with the Department of Health in December, Mr Chadchart said that all petconomy businesses, including farms, pet shops, and pet cafes, are required to apply for the licence.

District offices in Bangkok must provide an assessment of their inspections by July 15.