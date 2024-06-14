20-baht rail network cap 'by 2026'

The government will roll out the 20-baht cap across all of Greater Bangkok's rail network by March 2026, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Mr Suriya made the pledge after attending a meeting with the Common Ticketing System Policy Committee yesterday, which he said has approved the plan to set a 20-baht limit on ticket prices across all of Bangkok's rail network and ordered all agencies concerned to commit to the pledge.

The news followed the approval of the draft of the Common Ticketing System Management Act by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy Planning (OTP).

The minister said the push to cap fares at 20 baht was meant to ensure the city's rail network is accessible to all residents.

Once the OTP makes the changes suggested by the committee, the ministry will submit the draft to the cabinet for further deliberation and endorsement.

"The act should be ready by 2025," Mr Suriya said.

The ministry also ordered the committee to set up a fund to support the operational development and promotion of the scheme.

Mr Suriya hoped the 20-baht fare cap would be effective by March 2026 to lower residents' transportation and living costs.

The meeting, he said, also looked at OTP's study on various common ticketing systems for Bangkok and its neighbouring areas. The study looked at different fare structures and fare collection methods, he said.