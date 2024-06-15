NBT defends decision to hire Voice TV talent

State-owned broadcaster expects new faces, known for Pheu Thai leanings, will be a good draw

Former Voice TV anchor Weeranan Kanhar posts on Facebook about a new news show called Khui Khlai Kao that will be broadcast on state-run NBT. Voice TV, known for its support of the Pheu Thai Party and the red-shirt movement, ceased broadcasting on May 31 after 15 years. (Photo: Weeranan Kanhar)

The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) has defended its decision to present a weekday news programme hosted by anchors of the now-defunct Voice TV, saying it needs a new viewer-magnet.

Rumours had been swirling that the partisan Voice TV — founded by the son of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra — was close to moving some shows to the public television network.

The Public Relations Department (PRD) was quick to insist, however, that it would continue to safeguard the public interest and not let the tone of its shows betray too much of a political bent.

PRD director-general Sudruetai Lertkasem said it was common for TV stations to change producers and hire former anchors of rival channels to adapt to the market and boost their ratings, adding that NBT has been hiring experienced producers on a regular basis for some time.

NBT has not only brought in former news anchors and hosts of Voice TV but also those who have worked for other channels, she said on Saturday.

Voice TV has long been known for its open support of the Pheu Thai Party and the red-shirt United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship.

Ms Sudruetai said the PRD recognised the reputation and experience of the ex-Voice talent it was bringing onboard, and believed they would help make the channel more interesting by producing content that gets straight to the point.

However, she affirmed that the PRD would continue in its role in determining the policy and direction of NBT2HD in the public interest as it is a state-owned station.

On Tuesday, former Voice anchor Weeranan Kanhar posted on Facebook about a new news show called Khui Khlai Kao, which he will host on Monday to Friday from 8pm to 9.30pm, starting this Monday. His post also tagged former Voice colleagues including Lakkana Punwichai, also known as “Kam Phaka”.

Thanapol Eawsakul, a friend of Progressive Movement chairman Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, said on Facebook that he did not expect the former Voice staffers would “take over” NBT in any overt way.

Mr Thanapol, the editor-in-chief of Fah Diew Kan magazine, also told people to keep an eye on a newly registered company called Kham Dee Co Ltd. The shareholders include Ms Lakkana and Teerat Ratanasevi, a former government spokesman during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

Voice TV was established in 2008 by Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, with an investment of 300 million baht.

It announced last month that it would cease broadcasting on all platforms on May 31 after 15 years. About 100 reporters and staff members were laid off.

Voice TV was established in 2008 at a time when news channels could only be received by satellite TV devices. In 2013, it joined other operators in bidding for licences to broadcast on the free-to-air digital TV terrestrial platform and began digital TV broadcasting in 2014.

According to the Department of Business Development, Voice TV faced accumulated losses of 800 million baht from 2018-22.