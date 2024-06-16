Archaeological site in Korat gets support

Finding skeletons: An expert works on a skeleton discovered in the city centre of Nakhon Ratchasima which is part of the Non Pol Lan archaeological site. A fund will be granted to excavate and find out more about what lies underground and the historical significance of the site. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Further archaeological excavation will be undertaken at a site where three ancient human skeletons were found in downtown Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima late last month, says the Culture Ministry.

The Fine Arts Department (FAD) will oversee the disbursement of a budget to carry on the excavation, now suspended due to the rainy season, said Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

Workers made the discovery while landscaping the area around the old eastern moat on Assadang Road.

The area where the discovery was made is now called the Non Pol Lan archaeological site. More ancient artefacts could be unearthed there.

The skeletons, initially estimated to be at least 1,500 years old, have been sent to Kasetsart University for dating via the Optically Stimulated Luminescence method.

The skeletons were placed about 1.5m apart.

Beside them were terra cotta utensils and animal bones.

The provincial archaeology office said earlier the skeletons were evidence confirming Nakhon Ratchasima once served as a human settlement going back at least 1,500 years.

Ms Sudawan said the plan to continue with the excavation around the Non Pol Lan archaeological site has been put on hold on account of frequent rain which hampers the digging work.

Excavation will resume in October when there is less rainfall. The FAD will be responsible for granting a budget to finance the excavation overseen by the Provincial Fine Arts Office 10. The amount of money was not disclosed.

"We want the site to serve the function of a site museum which can generate economic value for local communities," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the FAD said it will relocate a dharma practice centre from Wat Kok Prasart monastery in Huai Thalang after it was found to have been built over the ancient Baan Lung Takian stone castle.

The FAD has vowed to see to the dismantling of the centre now the Supreme Administrative Court has reversed the lower Administrative Court's injunction to suspend the relocation bid.

Tossaporn Srisaman, director of the provincial fine arts office, said he believed parts of the castle underground may have been damaged from the digging and foundation-laying operations involved in constructing the centre.