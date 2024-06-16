Chiang Mai, Phuket, Khon Kaen to vie for 2025 InterPride meet

Calypso Cabaret performers showcase their talents at Bangkok’s Mahanakhon Skywalk during a “Proud Pride Month” event. Co-organised by King Power, the performance is being held on the skywalk every Friday this month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Chiang Mai, Phuket and Khon Kaen will compete to host the 2025 InterPride World Conference, according to Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.

He said the government will select the winner on July 11 before the TCEB names the city as the venue in its bid to host the gathering at this year’s event in Colombia in October.

The InterPride World Conference is an annual conference organised for five days and attended by approximately 600 Pride organisations from 40 countries, to discuss the state of LGBTQ+ movements and exchange their experiences in achieving gender equality.

The event has been held 41 times since 1982, mostly in Europe and North America, but never in Asia.

“If Thailand is selected to be the host next year, it will be the first time the event will be hosted in Asia,” Mr Chiruit said.

He said the bid to host the 2025 InterPride World Conference is a chance to show the world that Thailand supports gender inclusivity.

For Phuket’s preparations, Pattanachai Singhavara, director of the TCEB’s southern region office, will raise awareness about the conference among locals.

Phuket is a well-known destination with sun, sand, sea, outstanding local food and facilities to support international conferences.

“We hope that Phuket will be selected,” said Mr Pattanachai.

Another event the government wants Thailand to host is WorldPride in 2030.

It is among the most important events for LTBGQ+ globally, hosted by InterPride, said Mr Chiruit.

It would attract a large number of people to Thailand and that will generate huge income for the country.

He said last year’s WorldPride event in Australia attracted about one million participants, contributing a large amount of income to the local economy.

On Thailand’s readiness for the WorldPride bid, Mr Chiruit said the country had made great progress regarding gender inclusivity, including the launch of the Marriage Equality Law which is expected to be enacted this year.