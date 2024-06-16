Teachers get power to seize e-cigarettes

A no smoking sign is attached in front of Banbangkapi School in Bang Kapi district. (Bangkok Post file photo: Varut Hirunyatheb)

The Education Ministry has joined hands with the Commerce Ministry to empower teachers across the country to have the full legal right to confiscate e-cigarettes in schools.

Thee Pawangkanan, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) said the current e-cigarette, baraku, and e-baraku situation among children and teenagers is worrisome as students continue to bring these items to school.

Smoking e-cigarettes is harmful to their health, intellectual and emotional development, he said.

He said although Obec works closely with police in prevention and surveillance, such as by raiding e-cigarette shops near schools, it is still unable to solve the problem effectively. This is because when they see students or parents visiting schools with e-cigarettes, teachers do not have a right to seize the item. They need to ask for police help with the seizures.

So, the Education Ministry, together with the Commerce Ministry, now have authorised teachers, education staff, and school directors nationwide to seize e-cigarettes and barakus found in schools as they violate Section 17 of the Export and Import of Goods Act (1979).

This is a proactive e-cigarette suppression measure in schools, Mr Thee said, adding it will not involve more work for teachers because it is their job to take care of students and protect them anyway, he said.

The move followed a recent directive by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to make schools run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration e-cigarette free.

He gave full authority for the schools to check students' bags and seize e-cigarettes as well as to have experts educate them about the health risks related to vaping products.